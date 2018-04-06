Mind, body, spirit -Yoga for mental and physical health

The connection between mental and physical health is well documented. In his book, The Body Keeps the Score, Dr. Bessel van der Kolk explores in detail the impact that trauma has on our immune system and our physical being. Anxiety, depression, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes are just a few of the physical and mental health problems that can be impacted by prolonged exposure to stress hormones. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Margi Clifford, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and experienced yoga teacher, for a discussion about how she combines traditional therapy and the ongoing practice of yoga, to engage the nervous system in order to calm the mind and increase contentment and joy.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Margi Clifford, LPC and experienced yoga teacher
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, April 9, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 9, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
