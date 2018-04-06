Logan concedes Anchorage mayoral race to Berkowitz as returns come in

Since returns first came in for Anchorage’s local elections Tuesday night, more than 20,000 additional ballots have been counted, and the preliminary results appear to be holding.

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz maintains a 19-point lead over his main challenger, Rebecca Logan. On Thursday evening, Logan conceded the race, writing on her campaign’s Facebook page that she wishes Berkowitz the best in his second term.

Proposition 1, the effort to change how public bathrooms are regulated, is failing. The gap between yes and no votes has remained at about 4,000 ballots, even as more returns have come in. However, opponents of the measure have not yet declared victory and are monitoring the final ballot count.

One school board race between Alisha Hilde and Tosha Hotch remains close, but Hilde’s lead has grown over the last few days.

So far, the clerk’s office has processed nearly 71,000 ballots and estimates there are still another 10,000 to count.