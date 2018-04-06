Traveling Music 4-15-18

Traveling Music

Date: 4-15-18

Membership pitches

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

All Alone With Something To Say

Bonnie Raitt / Gordon Kennedy, Steven Dale Jones

Dig in Deep

Redwing Records

3:11

Estrella Goodbye

Birds of Chicago / JT Nero

Real Midnight

Five Head Entertainment

3:11

Blue Chalk

John Gorka / John Gorka

Between Five and Seven

High Street Records

4:41

When You Say Nothing At All

Bearfoot Bluegrass / Paul Overstreet, Donald Schlitz

Only Time Knows

www.bearfootband.com

3:59

Clearwater, Florida (guitar instrumental)

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Defying Gravity

Philo

1:12

Here Comes Floyd

Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler

Defying Gravity

Philo

2:28

The Good Fight

Birds of Chicago / JT Nero

Real Midnight

Five Head Entertainment

3:16

Part of Your Own

John Gorka / John Gorka

Between Five and Seven

High Street Records

3:29

You’ve Changed My Mind

Bonnie Raitt / Joseph Lee Henry

Dig in Deep

Redwing Records

4:08

Fly Away

Melissa Mitchell / Melissa Mitchell

Alaskan Women Singer / Songwriters for Peace

www.lovelifemusic.com

3:23

Everything is So Alright

Janie Lidey / Janie Lidey

On Solid Ground

Janielidey.com

3:13

Only Time Knows

Bearfoot Bluegrass / Annalisa Woodlee

Only Time Knows

www.bearfootband.com

2:30

Keys to the Kingdom

Monica Lettner / Traditional

Alaskan Women Singer / Songwriters for Peace

www.lovelifemusic.com

3:19

The Ones We Couldn’t Be

Bonnie Raitt / Bonnie Raitt

Dig in Deep

Redwing Records

4:14

Opus 38 (instrumental)

Bearfoot Bluegrass / David Grisman

Only Time Knows

www.bearfootband.com

1:03