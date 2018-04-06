Traveling Music 4-15-18

Traveling Music
Date: 4-15-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
All Alone With Something To Say
Bonnie Raitt / Gordon Kennedy, Steven Dale Jones
Dig in Deep
Redwing Records
3:11
Estrella Goodbye
Birds of Chicago / JT Nero
Real Midnight
Five Head Entertainment
3:11
Blue Chalk
John Gorka / John Gorka
Between Five and Seven
High Street Records
4:41
When You Say Nothing At All
Bearfoot Bluegrass / Paul Overstreet, Donald Schlitz
Only Time Knows
www.bearfootband.com
3:59
Clearwater, Florida (guitar instrumental)
Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler
Defying Gravity
Philo
1:12
Here Comes Floyd
Cheryl Wheeler / Cheryl Wheeler
Defying Gravity
Philo
2:28
The Good Fight
Birds of Chicago / JT Nero
Real Midnight
Five Head Entertainment
3:16
Part of Your Own
John Gorka / John Gorka
Between Five and Seven
High Street Records
3:29
You’ve Changed My Mind
Bonnie Raitt / Joseph Lee Henry
Dig in Deep
Redwing Records
4:08
Fly Away
Melissa Mitchell / Melissa Mitchell
Alaskan Women Singer / Songwriters for Peace
www.lovelifemusic.com
3:23
Everything is So Alright
Janie Lidey / Janie Lidey
On Solid Ground
Janielidey.com
3:13
Only Time Knows
Bearfoot Bluegrass / Annalisa Woodlee
Only Time Knows
www.bearfootband.com
2:30
Keys to the Kingdom
Monica Lettner / Traditional
Alaskan Women Singer / Songwriters for Peace
www.lovelifemusic.com
3:19
The Ones We Couldn’t Be
Bonnie Raitt / Bonnie Raitt
Dig in Deep
Redwing Records
4:14
Opus 38 (instrumental)
Bearfoot Bluegrass / David Grisman
Only Time Knows
www.bearfootband.com
1:03