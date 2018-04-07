Night Music: April 7, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

I Never Knew

John Colianni

I Never Knew

Patuxent CD-309

3:30

Fur Elise

John Colianni

I Never Knew

Patuxent CD-309

5:57

The Masquarade Is Over

Erin McDougald / Wrubel

Outside the Soiree

MHR8629

6:28

Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most

Erin McDougald / Landstrom

Outside the Soiree

MHR8629

8:29

Last Look

Torcuato Mariano

Last Look

Windham Hill 01934 11167-2

4:35

In the Rhythm of My Heart

Torcuato Mariano

Last Look

Windham Hill 01934 11167-2

5:13

Hickory Dickory Dock

Wynton Marsalis

The Majesty of the Blues

Columbia CK 45091

9:15

Oh, But on the Third Day

Wynton Marsalis

The Majesty of the Blues

Columbia CK 45091

6:43

9:00 – 10:00

Giant Steps

Deepak Ram / Coltrane

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:50

The Real, Good Life

Jason Jahn

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:17

This Little Light of Mine

The John Cooper Jazz Orchestra

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:43

Tokyo Joe’s

Larry Lagerberg

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:59

Emily

The Larry Brown Trio / Mercer

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:00

Bad Attitude Song

!Zing Sings / Brown

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

2:51

Night Walk

Novazanz / Dugan

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:29

Haunted Heart

Ron Squeri / Dietz, Schwartz

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:38

Tube Talk

The Collective / Heglund

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:53

I Don’t Know What I’ve Been Doing

Chris Bellamy

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:45

Since You Went Away

Paulien / Campbell

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

2:58

Traffic and Weather

Lorraine Feather

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:13