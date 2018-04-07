Night Music: April 7, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
I Never Knew
John Colianni
I Never Knew
Patuxent CD-309
3:30
Fur Elise
John Colianni
I Never Knew
Patuxent CD-309
5:57
The Masquarade Is Over
Erin McDougald / Wrubel
Outside the Soiree
MHR8629
6:28
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Erin McDougald / Landstrom
Outside the Soiree
MHR8629
8:29
Last Look
Torcuato Mariano
Last Look
Windham Hill 01934 11167-2
4:35
In the Rhythm of My Heart
Torcuato Mariano
Last Look
Windham Hill 01934 11167-2
5:13
Hickory Dickory Dock
Wynton Marsalis
The Majesty of the Blues
Columbia CK 45091
9:15
Oh, But on the Third Day
Wynton Marsalis
The Majesty of the Blues
Columbia CK 45091
6:43
9:00 – 10:00
Giant Steps
Deepak Ram / Coltrane
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:50
The Real, Good Life
Jason Jahn
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:17
This Little Light of Mine
The John Cooper Jazz Orchestra
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:43
Tokyo Joe’s
Larry Lagerberg
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
4:59
Emily
The Larry Brown Trio / Mercer
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:00
Bad Attitude Song
!Zing Sings / Brown
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
2:51
Night Walk
Novazanz / Dugan
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:29
Haunted Heart
Ron Squeri / Dietz, Schwartz
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
3:38
Tube Talk
The Collective / Heglund
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:53
I Don’t Know What I’ve Been Doing
Chris Bellamy
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:45
Since You Went Away
Paulien / Campbell
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
2:58
Traffic and Weather
Lorraine Feather
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
4:13