A million airline miles reported stolen from Bethel family clinic

A million Alaska Airlines miles have been reported stolen from the Bethel Family Clinic.

Listen now

Clinic Board Members reported the theft to the Bethel Police Department a week ago, on March 30. According to Police Chief Burke Waldron, the miles accrued on the clinic’s corporate credit card account were being forwarded to a private, personal mileage account instead.

Executive Director LaTesia Guinn unexpectedly resigned from the clinic last week, four days before the theft of the million miles was reported. The Bethel Police went to her home this morning to question her, but they were referred to her attorney, Jim Valcarce.

Waldron would not comment on whether the Bethel Police had any suspects in the case, adding that their investigation is in its early stages. Multiple clinic board members and Valcarce, Guinn’s attorney, declined KYUK’s requests for comment.