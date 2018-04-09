Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 9, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Slow-paced session could end with a sprint
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Alaska’s Legislature could finish the legislative session within a few days of its scheduled 90-day length. But it’s not clear which bills lawmakers will pass in the remaining days, other than those related to the budget.
Chairman ends meeting after move to advance PFD constitutional amendment
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Three pieces of legislation were scheduled to receive a hearing Saturday in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Only one received brief consideration, after which Committee Chairman Sen. John Coghill, a North Pole Republican, abruptly ended the hearing early.
Pebble begins public scoping meetings in Naknek
Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is starting public scoping meetings this week for Pebble Mine, a proposed gold, copper and molybdenum mine in Southwest Alaska that has generated significant controversy.
Valdez woman run over by drunk driver
Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer
A drunk driver ran over and killed a woman in Valdez Sunday morning outside of a local bar. The Valdez Police Department arrested Ero Walli for striking and killing Chellsie Hoffman, a 31-year-old mother of four, with his pickup before fleeing the scene.
After Prop 1 vote, groups look to Anchorage ahead of midterm elections
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Voters in Anchorage rejected a controversial proposal last week that would have banned transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity. The “bathroom bill,” as it was called, mirrored legislation passed in Houston and North Carolina.
Police arrest suspect, recover stolen ivory from Anchorage antique store
Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Timothy Hayes, 60, was arrested by the Anchorage Police on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief. The Alaska Native artifacts were seized by the police as evidence.
A million airline miles reported stolen from Bethel family clinic
Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel
A million Alaska Airlines miles have been reported stolen from the Bethel Family Clinic.
UAF hosts talk by #MeToo founder Tarana Burke
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The #MeToo movement is being mischaracterized in popular culture. That was a primary message of #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, who spoke at the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Friday.
Sealaska Corporation announces multimillion dollar deal to keep trees in the ground
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska Public Media – Juneau
Southeast’s regional Native corporation is using some of its lands for carbon sequestration. It’s the first carbon bank in the state to be approved for the California cap-and-trade market.
Ferry cancellations cause challenges for Southeast students
Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg
There are no roads linking most of Southeast Alaska. Residents rely on planes and ferries to get from one community to another. But the ferry service has been spotty this year, which has caused challenges for many students traveling to regional events.