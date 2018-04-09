Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 9, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Slow-paced session could end with a sprint

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska’s Legislature could finish the legislative session within a few days of its scheduled 90-day length. But it’s not clear which bills lawmakers will pass in the remaining days, other than those related to the budget.

Chairman ends meeting after move to advance PFD constitutional amendment

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Three pieces of legislation were scheduled to receive a hearing Saturday in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Only one received brief consideration, after which Committee Chairman Sen. John Coghill, a North Pole Republican, abruptly ended the hearing early.

Pebble begins public scoping meetings in Naknek

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is starting public scoping meetings this week for Pebble Mine, a proposed gold, copper and molybdenum mine in Southwest Alaska that has generated significant controversy.

Valdez woman run over by drunk driver

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

A drunk driver ran over and killed a woman in Valdez Sunday morning outside of a local bar. The Valdez Police Department arrested Ero Walli for striking and killing Chellsie Hoffman, a 31-year-old mother of four, with his pickup before fleeing the scene.

After Prop 1 vote, groups look to Anchorage ahead of midterm elections

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Voters in Anchorage rejected a controversial proposal last week that would have banned transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity. The “bathroom bill,” as it was called, mirrored legislation passed in Houston and North Carolina.

Police arrest suspect, recover stolen ivory from Anchorage antique store

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Timothy Hayes, 60, was arrested by the Anchorage Police on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief. The Alaska Native artifacts were seized by the police as evidence.

A million airline miles reported stolen from Bethel family clinic

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

A million Alaska Airlines miles have been reported stolen from the Bethel Family Clinic.

UAF hosts talk by #MeToo founder Tarana Burke

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The #MeToo movement is being mischaracterized in popular culture. That was a primary message of #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, who spoke at the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Friday.

Sealaska Corporation announces multimillion dollar deal to keep trees in the ground

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska Public Media – Juneau

Southeast’s regional Native corporation is using some of its lands for carbon sequestration. It’s the first carbon bank in the state to be approved for the California cap-and-trade market.

Ferry cancellations cause challenges for Southeast students

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

There are no roads linking most of Southeast Alaska. Residents rely on planes and ferries to get from one community to another. But the ferry service has been spotty this year, which has caused challenges for many students traveling to regional events.