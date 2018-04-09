Algo Nuevo April 8, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, April 8th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
5:21
Camino De Rieles
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
4:44
La Suegra Chiflada
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
5:08
Ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
2:32
Mentiras
Grupo B & B
Promo
Hacienda
3:58
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:30
Amada Amante
Brown Express
Rick Fuentes & Brown Express
Revolution
3:39
Vienes Y Te Vas
Sylvia MG
Promo
Unknown
3:58
Te Veo Diferente
Quemado
Tribute to Joe Carmona
Promo
3:59
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:00
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:40
Sentimiento
Al Hurricane/Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
3:05
Quiero Amanecer
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:42
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:39
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
6:32
Si Dios Me Lleva Con El
Matthew Martinez
El Destino
Martinez Music
4:01
Cumbia Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
6:42
Nuevo Carino
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:11
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
11:22
Sopa De Caracol
Juntos Unidos
Promo
Unknown
4:51
OEO
Tejano Highway 281
Lots of Friends
Tejano Powerhouse
3:16
Buckle Up and Crank it Up
Tejano Highway 281
Lots of Friends
Tejano Powerhouse
4:41
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:03
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:29
Una Paloma Blanca
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
3:38
Con Tanto Amor Medley
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
7:38
Un Ragalo Para Ti
Marcos Orosco
Musica En La piel
OroMar
3:38
Despedida Con Mariachi
Marcos Orosco
Musica En La piel
OroMar
3:22
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:28
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
3:42
Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
6:58
Nortenas Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
9:29