Algo Nuevo April 8, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, April 8th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

5:21

 

Camino De Rieles

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

4:44

 

La Suegra Chiflada

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

5:08

 

Ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

2:32

 

Mentiras

Grupo B & B

Promo

Hacienda

3:58

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:30

 

Amada Amante

Brown Express

Rick Fuentes & Brown Express

Revolution

3:39

 

Vienes Y Te Vas

Sylvia MG

Promo

Unknown

3:58

 

Te Veo Diferente

Quemado

Tribute to Joe Carmona

Promo

3:59

 

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:00

 

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:40

 

Sentimiento

Al Hurricane/Jerry Dean

Promo

Atlantis

3:05

 

Quiero Amanecer

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:42

 

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:39

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

6:32

 

Si Dios Me Lleva Con El

Matthew Martinez

El Destino

Martinez Music

4:01

 

Cumbia Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

6:42

 

Nuevo Carino

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:11

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

11:22

 

Sopa De Caracol

Juntos Unidos

Promo

Unknown

4:51

 

OEO

Tejano Highway 281

Lots of Friends

Tejano Powerhouse

3:16

 

Buckle Up and Crank it Up

Tejano Highway 281

Lots of Friends

Tejano Powerhouse

4:41

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:03

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:29

 

Una Paloma Blanca

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

3:38

 

Con Tanto Amor Medley

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

7:38

 

Un Ragalo Para Ti

Marcos Orosco

Musica En La piel

OroMar

3:38

 

Despedida Con Mariachi

Marcos Orosco

Musica En La piel

OroMar

3:22

 

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:28

 

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

3:42

 

Nena

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

6:58

 

Nortenas Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

9:29

