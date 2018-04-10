Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Former Planned Parenthood worker rejected for midwives board

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Opposition to Linden’s appointment to the Board of Certified Direct-Entry Midwives was centered on Planned Parenthood’s role in providing abortions.

Facebook CEO dodges Sullivan’s softball

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was contrite in a U.S. Senate hearing. But he wouldn’t play along when Sen. Dan Sullivan wanted to make a point about regulation.

Imprisoned militia leader Schaeffer Cox petitions Supreme Court to review conviction

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Imprisoned Fairbanks militia leader Schaeffer Cox has petitioned the US Supreme Court to review his conviction of conspiring to kill federal officials.

Trump picks Anchorage attorney for District Court

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump today nominated an Anchorage attorney to serve as a U.S. District Court judge in Alaska.

NTSB releases report on 2017 Hageland Aviation crash

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Anchorage

A year-and-a-half after Hageland Aviation flight 3153 flew into a mountain on its way to Togiak from Quinhagak, killing three people, the pilot Timothy Kline, the co-pilot Drew Welty and passenger Louie John, the National Transportation and Safety Board has released its report on the crash, along with sweeping recommendations.

State Senate makes small cut to ferry system budget

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The state Senate’s spending plan cuts funding from the Alaska Marine Highway System – but not a lot.

University of Alaska extends comment period for proposed timber sale near Haines, Klukwan

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

The University of Alaska on Monday, April 9 announced they are extending the deadline for comment on a controversial timber sale near Haines and Klukwan by 10 more days, until May 7.

John Active retires from KYUK

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

John Active, the legendary Yup’ik storyteller and host of Ketvarrluku and Talkline, has retired from KYUK.

Building resilience through basketballs and berries

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

What makes a healthy community? What makes young people in an Alaska village thrive? Here’s the formula that’s working well for Noatak, in the Northwest Arctic.