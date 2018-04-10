Trump picks Anchorage attorney for District Court

President Trump on Tuesday nominated an Anchorage attorney to serve as a U.S. District Court judge in Alaska.

Jonathan Katchen works in commercial and natural resource law at the firm Holland & Hart.

He previously worked for the state of Alaska, as senior counsel for Dan Sullivan, the current U.S. senator, when Sullivan was Alaska’s natural resources commissioner. He also worked for Sullivan as a special assistant when Sullivan was Alaska’s attorney general.

And Katchen is a former law clerk of U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of the president.

If confirmed by the Senate, Katchen would replace Judge Ralph Beistline of Fairbanks. Beistline went into “senior status,” or semi-retirement, at the end of 2015.