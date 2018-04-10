Trump picks Anchorage attorney for District Court

By -
Attorney Jonathan Katchen outside the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016. Photo: Liz Ruskin.

President Trump on Tuesday nominated an Anchorage attorney to serve as a U.S. District Court judge in Alaska.

Jonathan Katchen works in commercial and natural resource law at the firm Holland & Hart.

He previously worked for the state of Alaska, as senior counsel for Dan Sullivan, the current U.S. senator, when Sullivan was Alaska’s natural resources commissioner. He also worked for Sullivan as a special assistant when Sullivan was Alaska’s attorney general.

And Katchen is a former law clerk of U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of the president.

If confirmed by the Senate, Katchen would replace Judge Ralph Beistline of Fairbanks. Beistline went into “senior status,” or semi-retirement, at the end of 2015.

Liz Ruskin covers Alaska issues in Washington as the network's D.C. correspondent. She was born in Anchorage and is a West High grad. She has degrees from the University of Washington and the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia. She previously worked at the Homer News, the Anchorage Daily News and the Washington bureau of McClatchy Newspapers. She also freelanced for several years from the U.K. and Japan, in print and radio. Liz has been APRN’s Washington, D.C. correspondent since October 2013. She welcomes your news tips at lruskin (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  | About Liz

