Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 13, 2018

Murkowski: Mueller investigation must continue

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

“I think it is so important, it is so imperative, that this investigation be allowed to go forward,” Murkowski said. “And it will take the course that it will take.” She didn’t commit to supporting a bill to protect Mueller from dismissal.

Senate passes its version of state budget after charged debate

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The vote came after the Senate defeated 24 proposed amendments, including one that would have raised permanent fund dividends to the full amount.

Senate Medicaid budget cut likely won’t decrease spending

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

There was one significant spending cut in the budget bill passed by the Senate yesterday. But it’s likely not actually a cut at all.

House Judiciary chair says there won’t be a gun control law this session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

“The bottom line was the National Rifle Association wasn’t willing to support a bill that allowed the ex-parte order to seize weapons,” Rep. Matt Claman said.

Task force meets to discuss first draft of state climate change policy

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Most of the meeting focused on the draft climate change policy the team released on April 12th. It includes recommendations to reduce carbon emissions in Alaska by 2030, diversify the state economy beyond fossil fuels and mobilize funding from government and the private sector for climate change adaptation.

How do you keep developing rural energy projects in a fiscal drought? More loans.

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Cady Lister, chief economist for the Alaska Energy Authority, says that communities and rural utilities need to rely less on grants and look more to loans.

Fairbanks standing-room-only crowd tells Assembly: don’t demo rec center

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

About a hundred people packed the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly chambers yesterday, and most declared they don’t want the borough to demolish a popular recreation center.

Nic Petit first to Ambler in Kobuk 440

Zoe Grueskin, KNOM – Nome

Iditarod runner-up Nicolas Petit leads this year’s Kobuk 440. He was first into the Ambler checkpoint this morning.

AK: Haines recycling group promotes zero waste as part of Earth Week events

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

The community of Haines is already doing a lot to promote less waste, but this Earth Day a recycling organization in the Southeast Alaska town is trying to take it to a whole new level.

49 Voices: Jerry Ross of Anchorage

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Jerry Ross in Anchorage. Ross coaches runners with the Alaska Endurance Project and is part of a group of runners racing in this year’s Boston Marathon.