This month Arctic Entries brings you: Beg, borrow, or steal: stories of moxie, ingenuity, and desperation. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.
SPEAKERS:
- Jessica Yang – Treat Your Sisters Well
- Kate Bragg – Placenta Tree
- Lizbeth Meredith – Happily Enough Ever After
- Linda Weiford – Standing with #MeToo
- Catherine Ormberg – My Child-Rearing Motto
- Charlotte Foley – Helicopter Insurance
- Bill Popp – Secrets Uncovered
HOSTS: Kendall Stormo & John Kendall
LINKS:
- Arctic Entries Homepage
- Hospice of Anchorage, their non-profit partner for the 2017-2018 season
- StoryWorks AK, supporting youth voices in English class
BROADCAST: Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts