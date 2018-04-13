What examining the eye can tell us about health and disease

The eye is affected directly or indirectly by an enormous number of diseases and can be examined in great detail. Join Dr. Thad Woodard for a discussion with Anchorage ophthalmologist Dr. Kelly Lorenz on what the eye tells us about health and disease.

GUEST:

Dr. Kelly Lorenz is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma and

cataract surgery. She practices in Anchorage at Ophthalmic Associates.

LINKS:

American Academy of Ophthalmology sites on various eye diseases and example of what can be learned with an eye exam about health:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, April 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 16, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: