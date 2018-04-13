What examining the eye can tell us about health and disease

The eye is affected directly or indirectly by an enormous number of diseases and can be examined in great detail. Join Dr. Thad Woodard for a discussion with Anchorage ophthalmologist Dr. Kelly Lorenz on what the eye tells us about health and disease.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Dr. Kelly Lorenz is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma and
cataract surgery. She practices in Anchorage at Ophthalmic Associates.
LINKS:
- Website of Ophthalmic Associates, Dr Lorenz’s office
- National Geographic 3 minute video: “Eyes: The Windows to Your Health”
- This video describes what the doctor sees when examining the retina (the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye), macula (the part of the retina needed for sharp, central vision) and optic nerve (which connects the retina to the brain).
American Academy of Ophthalmology sites on various eye diseases and example of what can be learned with an eye exam about health:
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, April 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 16, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
