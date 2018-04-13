Sailing into retirement

What’s your retirement fantasy? How about sailing from Alaska to Mexico and exploring the warm waters there? On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll feature a couple who did just that, sailed away the day after finishing work, and returned back into port in Alaska four years later. Along the way, they tested their boat and their marriage. And they came back with the stories and experiences of a lifetime. It’s an inspiring tale you won’t want to miss.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “Retirement sailing adventure to Mexico”. Ken and Judy Pendleton.

“Retirement sailing adventure to Mexico”. Ken and Judy Pendleton. Segment 2: “Black powder”. Kirk Lingofelt, Statewide Hunter Education Coordinator at Fish and Game.

“Black powder”. Kirk Lingofelt, Statewide Hunter Education Coordinator at Fish and Game. Segment 3: “Raising a family on trails”. Geoff Wright at a Trail Tales event.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, April 19th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, April 19th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

