Schatzie Schaefers’ new play Spikes being presented by RKP

Loosely based on the Enron scandal in 2001, but focused on the individual people who were affected by corporate greed of the time, Spikes is the latest play by Anchorage playwright Schatzie Schaefers and is being produced by RKP Productions. Schaefers, along with director Dick Reichman drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the play as well as how they collaborated to bring it to fruition. Spikes performs at Cyrano’s Theatre Company April 13-29.

Thanks for listening!

HOST:

GUESTS:



Schatzie Schaefers , Playwright

, Playwright Dick Reichman, Director

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, April 13 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.