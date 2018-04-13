Ted Stevens International Airport ranked fifth busiest hub for air cargo

Ted Steven International Airport in Anchorage is the fifth busiest hub for air cargo in the world. According to a release from the state Department of Transportation today, that’s up one spot from 2016, although down from a high of 3rd place in recent years.

In 2017, the amount of cargo moving through the airport increased by about seven percent. In total, around three million tons of freight landed at Ted Stevens.

Alaska’s largest airport is a strategic stopping point for air cargo transiting between North America, Asia and Europe. According to DOT, each day around 75 large cargo jets land, many for re-fueling and freight transfer services.

The world’s busiest airport for cargo is in Hong Kong, followed by Memphis, Tenn., Shanghai, China and Incheon, Korea.