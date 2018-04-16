Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 16, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Independent challenger raising competitive amounts to unseat Don Young

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Federal campaign finance reports show a well-funded challenger is trying to unseat Congressman Don Young in November.

Alaska House and Senate pass dueling school funding plans

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Both chambers passed bills focused on public education Saturday. House Bill 339 would increase state aid to school districts by $100 per student into the future.

Capitol rally calls for more funding to support STEAM education in Alaska

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

As nearly 100 people rallied for the second annual March for Science outside, legislators inside debated education funding.

ConocoPhillips announces three new oil discoveries on the North Slope

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Conoco didn’t release many details about the discoveries, including how much oil was found. But in a press release, the company called the results of this winter’s drilling season “promising.”

At USACE scoping meetings in Iliamna Lake region, locals express concerns about Pebble

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers solicited public comment on the proposed Pebble Mine plan at five scoping meetings last week. At the two meetings on the shores of Iliamna Lake, near the Pebble deposit and proposed mine infrastructure, locals turned out to ask the Army Corps to consider possible effects a mine could have on their way of life.

Court hears arguments in suit over borough invocation policy

Associated Press

Attorneys presented arguments in Alaska Superior Court on the legality of a Kenai Peninsula Borough policy that allows only members of established religious groups to pray at the beginning of assembly meetings.

Bethel fire chief says BIA building could burn for up to two days

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

An abandoned Bureau of Indian Affairs school building on the outskirts of Bethel caught fire Sunday morning and could burn for a long time.

Thousands of quakes hit Alaska since January’s major shake

Associated Press

Thousands of small earthquakes have been recorded in the Kodiak area since a magnitude 7.9 quake in January hit about 175 miles southeast of the city.

Ted Stevens International Airport ranked fifth busiest hub for air cargo

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Ted Steven International Airport in Anchorage is the fifth busiest hub for air cargo in the world.

Nicolas Petit claims decisive win in 2018 Kobuk 440

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

Nicolas Petit has claimed a decisive victory in the 2018 Kobuk 440. Petit finished the 440-mile race from Kotzebue to Kobuk and back three hours ahead of the next musher.

John Oliver offers movie memorabilia to Anchorage Blockbuster

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska may be the Last Frontier, but on Sunday night, Comedian John Oliver highlighted a different kind of status – the last holdout of Blockbuster Video.