Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 16, 2018

Independent challenger raising competitive amounts to unseat Don Young
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Federal campaign finance reports show a well-funded challenger is trying to unseat Congressman Don Young in November.
Alaska House and Senate pass dueling school funding plans
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Both chambers passed bills focused on public education Saturday. House Bill 339 would increase state aid to school districts by $100 per student into the future.
Capitol rally calls for more funding to support STEAM education in Alaska
Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau
As nearly 100 people rallied for the second annual March for Science outside, legislators inside debated education funding.
ConocoPhillips announces three new oil discoveries on the North Slope
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Conoco didn’t release many details about the discoveries, including how much oil was found. But in a press release, the company called the results of this winter’s drilling season “promising.”
At USACE scoping meetings in Iliamna Lake region, locals express concerns about Pebble
Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers solicited public comment on the proposed Pebble Mine plan at five scoping meetings last week. At the two meetings on the shores of Iliamna Lake, near the Pebble deposit and proposed mine infrastructure, locals turned out to ask the Army Corps to consider possible effects a mine could have on their way of life.
Court hears arguments in suit over borough invocation policy
Associated Press
Attorneys presented arguments in Alaska Superior Court on the legality of a Kenai Peninsula Borough policy that allows only members of established religious groups to pray at the beginning of assembly meetings.
Bethel fire chief says BIA building could burn for up to two days
Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel
An abandoned Bureau of Indian Affairs school building on the outskirts of Bethel caught fire Sunday morning and could burn for a long time.
Thousands of quakes hit Alaska since January’s major shake
Associated Press
Thousands of small earthquakes have been recorded in the Kodiak area since a magnitude 7.9 quake in January hit about 175 miles southeast of the city.
Ted Stevens International Airport ranked fifth busiest hub for air cargo
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Ted Steven International Airport in Anchorage is the fifth busiest hub for air cargo in the world.
Nicolas Petit claims decisive win in 2018 Kobuk 440
Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome
Nicolas Petit has claimed a decisive victory in the 2018 Kobuk 440. Petit finished the 440-mile race from Kotzebue to Kobuk and back three hours ahead of the next musher.
John Oliver offers movie memorabilia to Anchorage Blockbuster
Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Alaska may be the Last Frontier, but on Sunday night, Comedian John Oliver highlighted a different kind of status – the last holdout of Blockbuster Video.