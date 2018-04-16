Traveling Music 4-22-18

Traveling Music
Date: 4-22-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
The Most Beautiful Girl in the Room
Flight of the Conchords / Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie
Flight of the Conchords
Sub Pop Records
5:09
Delta Queen Waltz
The John Hartford Stringband, sung by Alan O’Bryant / John Hartford
Memories of John
Red Clay Records
4:31
Red Sky
Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse
Again Again
www.collinstackhouse.com
4:38
Far Away
Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers
Sweet Calamity
Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com
4:06
Here We Are
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell
Old Yellow Moon
Nonesuch
3:17
Homer the Roamer (instrumental)
The John Hartford Stringband / John Hartford
Memories of John
Red Clay Records
4:17
Again Again
Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse
Again Again
www.collinstackhouse.com
5:23
The Morning
Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers
Sweet Calamity
Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com
2:50
Drifting
Chris Hillman / Chris Hillman
The Other Side
Sovereign Artists
3:21
Bring Your Clothes Back Home
The John Hartford Stringband, sung by Mike Compton/ John Hartford
Memories of John
Red Clay Records
3:29
The Saddest Song
Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse
Again Again
www.collinstackhouse.com
3:20
Tears in the Sea
Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers
Sweet Calamity
Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com
3:06