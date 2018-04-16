Traveling Music 4-22-18

Traveling Music

Date: 4-22-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

The Most Beautiful Girl in the Room

Flight of the Conchords / Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie

Flight of the Conchords

Sub Pop Records

5:09

Delta Queen Waltz

The John Hartford Stringband, sung by Alan O’Bryant / John Hartford

Memories of John

Red Clay Records

4:31

Red Sky

Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse

Again Again

www.collinstackhouse.com

4:38

Far Away

Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers

Sweet Calamity

Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com

4:06

Here We Are

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell / Rodney Crowell

Old Yellow Moon

Nonesuch

3:17

Homer the Roamer (instrumental)

The John Hartford Stringband / John Hartford

Memories of John

Red Clay Records

4:17

Again Again

Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse

Again Again

www.collinstackhouse.com

5:23­­

The Morning

Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers

Sweet Calamity

Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com

2:50

Drifting

Chris Hillman / Chris Hillman

The Other Side

Sovereign Artists

3:21

Bring Your Clothes Back Home

The John Hartford Stringband, sung by Mike Compton/ John Hartford

Memories of John

Red Clay Records

3:29

The Saddest Song

Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse

Again Again

www.collinstackhouse.com

3:20

Tears in the Sea

Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers

Sweet Calamity

Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com

3:06