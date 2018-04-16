Upcoming: Life in Limbo in the Fairbanks Correctional Center

Some people stay at Fairbanks Correctional Center for a few days. Others are there for years. Most of the inmates are living their lives in limbo — awaiting their trials and their futures. Join us for Community in Unity: Life in Limbo, a community conversation with inmates and staff inside the prison walls to learn about the inmates’ day-to-day lives and how they prepare for what’s next.

The event will be held in the prison’s gym with a conversation led by Alaska Public Media’s Anne Hillman. Light refreshments will be provided.

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Conversation begins at 7 p.m.

Fairbanks Correctional Center

1931 Eagan Ave, Fairbanks, Alaska 99701

Note: Please be prepared to check your belongings and go through security. This program will be recorded for radio broadcast at a later date.

Questions? Email Anne Hillman at ahillman@alaskapublic.org.