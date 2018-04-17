Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

At crucial moment, Denali Commission faces leadership gap

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The top job at the federal agency tasked with coordinating help for Alaska villages threatened by climate change will soon be vacant.

Denali climb season underway with rescue, successful summit

Associated Press

The Denali climbing season has begun and the National Park Service has already performed a rescue and noted a successful summit of North America’s highest mountain.

National park fees to go up, but at a smaller rate than originally proposed

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

National Park entry fees, including at Alaska’s Denali, are going up, but not as much as earlier proposed.

Sitka Tribe to co-manage interpretation at Sitka National Historical Park

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

After a year of negotiations, Sitka Tribe of Alaska will partner with the National Parks Service to begin co-management of historical interpretation at the Sitka National Historical Park — the first compacting agreement of its kind in U.S. history.

Chijuk Creek timber sale could prove contentious at Mat-Su Borough Assembly

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The Chijuk Creek timber sale has a complicated history. At its next meeting, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly will decide whether to award a five-year contract for logging in the area to Charles Nash

Former ferry Taku headed to the scrapyard

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The former state ferry Taku sailed passed Singapore Friday on the way to being scrapped. It will go for close to 10 times its purchase price.

Alaska Native leaders imagine divergent “Arctic futures”

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

A recent conference in Nome brought together leaders from Alaska Native communities to discuss the challenges — and opportunities — facing an evolving Arctic.

Fairbanks Assembly delays Mary Siah Rec Center demolition to conduct more tests on building

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Assembly members instead approved a measure that keeps the popular but aging rec center operating – if it passes engineering tests to be conducted over the next month.

Petersburg High School to use alcohol sensor on students for prom

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Petersburg’s School District is considering using an alcohol detector at this year’s high school prom to encourage students to stay sober.