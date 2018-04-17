Assembly finalizes election, reorganizes under new chairman

On Tuesday night, officials in Anchorage finalized the city’s vote count. It’s the last step in an election where one of the biggest surprises was the success of the newly implemented Vote By Mail system.

As of the latest count, 79,295 ballots were cast, pushing turnout to just over 36 percent, a high figure relative to Anchorage’s normal local election returns.

Assembly member Eric Croft was one of many to praise the municipal Clerk’s office, saying the increase in civic engagement is evidence that the new system made voting easier for residents.

“We’re all impressed on the numbers, but what it means is that our prior system didn’t work for a lot of people,” Croft said. “We’ve been bemoaning the lack of participation, and some of it is we didn’t make it very easy for people. And we’re trying to fix that.”

Members voted unanimously to certify the election.

The step upholds what had, up until Tuesday night, been preliminary results. Mayor Ethan Berkowitz won a second term. Ballot measure one, related to bathroom regulations, was struck down by a few thousand votes. And the sale of a municipal electrical utility will continue forward.

The clerk’s office it will continue looking at ways to improve the Vote By Mail system, such as potentially including postage for returning ballots and changing where signatures are verified on the ballot envelopes.

The assembly underwent a bit of a shakeup in leadership. Long-time chairman Dick Traini is ceding control of the body to a newer member. After a quick vote count, Forrest Dunbar was announced as the new chair to light congratulatory applause.

The change in leadership is not a total surprise. Dunbar wrote earlier in the day on Facebook that he was vying for the chairmanship with Traini’s support as a way to spread more institutional knowledge at a time when most assembly members are newer to their positions. Prior to being elected onto the Assembly in 2016, Dunbar ran as a Democrat against Congressman Don Young for his U.S. House seat.

Eric Croft, who represents west Anchorage, was elected to be the new vice-chair.