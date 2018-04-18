Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State House and Senate agree on a school funding plan

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House took a major step today toward preventing layoff notices from going out to teachers and other school workers this spring.

Murkowski suggests taxing outdoor rec gear to help fund park projects

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Senator Lisa Murkowski used a mudslide prone stretch of the Denali National Park Road to point to the need for more funding to address major maintenance at parks.

State announces businesses joining the China Trade Mission

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

An Alaska delegation will explore new trade opportunities in China at the end of May. The group includes a baby food maker, several seafood processors and officials from the Mat-Su Borough.

Anchorage officials certify vote-by-mail results

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

About 79,295 ballots were cast, pushing turnout to just over 36 percent, a high figure relative to Anchorage’s normal local election returns. The vote certification upholds preliminary results.

Kodiak jig fishermen explore other markets during poor cod season

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Kodiak processors and fishermen are seeing the effects of the 80 percent cut to cod quota in the Gulf of Alaska.

Biologists predict early start for Togiak sac roe herring fishery

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

No herring biomass was spotted during the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s aerial survey of the Togiak district on Monday. But biologists are still predicting an early start for the Togiak sac roe herring fishery.

New charges are filed in case of Petersburg teens hitting deer

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

New charges have been filed against two Petersburg teenagers accused of hitting deer with their vehicle this winter.

Five Juneau residents ordered to pay fines, restitution for deer poaching

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

Most of the defendants — including the operator of Moore Charters in Auke Bay — have pleaded guilty or no contest to the charges and must pay fines and restitution.

An Alaskan abroad wins international reporting Pulitzer

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Clare Baldwin and two of her colleagues with the Reuters news agency won the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting for their series on a brutal, ongoing drug war in the Philippines.

HAARP readies for busiest research season in three years

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program or “HAARP” facility is gearing up for its busiest season since the University of Alaska Fairbanks acquired the Gakona-area atmospheric experimentation station from the Air Force.