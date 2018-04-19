Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 19, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Trump administration kicks off process for oil development in ANWR
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
The Department of Interior released a notice saying it will hold “no fewer than two” oil lease sales in a 1.6-million acre portion of the refuge, known as the 1002 area or the Coastal Plain.
USACE takes public comment in Dillingham on Pebble Project, format generates frustration
Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took public comment on the Pebble Mine plan in Dillingham on Tuesday.
U.S. military brings free “Arctic Care” to Northwest Arctic communities
Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome
People in 12 Northwest communities can get free health care services this week, thanks to the U.S. Armed Forces’ Operation Arctic Care, which happens every three years.
Alaska Senate joins House, calling for feds to respect state marijuana laws
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The State Senate has joined the House in passing a resolution calling on the federal government to respect Alaska’s legalization of marijuana.
Haines marijuana business inches closer to operating, brings together grandmother, millenials
Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines
Glacier Bay Farms is set to be among the first legal marijuana businesses in Haines.
Wrangell gets first pot dispensary
June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell
Wrangell’s first marijuana dispensary opened this week.
Pogo Mine officials “very excited” about two promising gold prospects under exploration
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
Recent exploration around the Pogo Mine near Delta Junction has shown promising evidence of more rich deposits of gold nearby.
Renewable energy competition wants Alaskans to ‘fail fast’ to eventually find ‘gold’
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
In late March, Volt49’s organizers assigned a unique challenge related to renewable energy in Alaska to four teams across the state, and they have had five weeks to solve it.
Sealaska dividends boosted by other corporations’ oil and zinc earnings
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
Sealaska says its businesses are making more money and helping boost shareholder dividends. But much of the payout comes from other corporations’ resource earnings.