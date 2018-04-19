Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 19, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Trump administration kicks off process for oil development in ANWR

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Department of Interior released a notice saying it will hold “no fewer than two” oil lease sales in a 1.6-million acre portion of the refuge, known as the 1002 area or the Coastal Plain.

USACE takes public comment in Dillingham on Pebble Project, format generates frustration

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took public comment on the Pebble Mine plan in Dillingham on Tuesday.

U.S. military brings free “Arctic Care” to Northwest Arctic communities

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

People in 12 Northwest communities can get free health care services this week, thanks to the U.S. Armed Forces’ Operation Arctic Care, which happens every three years.

Alaska Senate joins House, calling for feds to respect state marijuana laws

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The State Senate has joined the House in passing a resolution calling on the federal government to respect Alaska’s legalization of marijuana.

Haines marijuana business inches closer to operating, brings together grandmother, millenials

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

Glacier Bay Farms is set to be among the first legal marijuana businesses in Haines.

Wrangell gets first pot dispensary

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Wrangell’s first marijuana dispensary opened this week.

Pogo Mine officials “very excited” about two promising gold prospects under exploration

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Recent exploration around the Pogo Mine near Delta Junction has shown promising evidence of more rich deposits of gold nearby.

Renewable energy competition wants Alaskans to ‘fail fast’ to eventually find ‘gold’

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In late March, Volt49’s organizers assigned a unique challenge related to renewable energy in Alaska to four teams across the state, and they have had five weeks to solve it.

Sealaska dividends boosted by other corporations’ oil and zinc earnings

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Sealaska says its businesses are making more money and helping boost shareholder dividends. But much of the payout comes from other corporations’ resource earnings.