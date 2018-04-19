Alaska Senate joins House, calling for feds to respect state marijuana laws

The State Senate has joined the House in passing a resolution calling on the federal government to respect Alaska’s legalization of marijuana.

The resolution sponsored by Fairbanks Representative David Guttenberg, also asks the federal government to reconsider its listing of marijuana as a schedule one drug, a move Senator Berta Gardner told fellow Senators would fix several issues in Alaska.

”It solves the banking problem, solves the federal enforcement issues and all of the concerns of people that are involved either in the industry or recreational use of marijuana in our state,” Gardner said.

The resolution passed both the House and Senate with unanimous support.