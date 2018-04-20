Can the zombie apocalypse happen in the Arctic? And other tales of Arctic infectious diseases

This week on the program we are taking a, somewhat humorous, but scientifically accurate look, at whether a zombie apocalypse, or other devastating plague could affect the arctic.

We’re featuring Michael Bruce who is a public health physician and medical epidemiologist trained in Internal and Preventive Medicine. He is the Epidemiology Team Leader at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Arctic Investigations Program in Anchorage, Alaska, USA.

Michael Bruce is a public health physician and medical epidemiologist trained in Internal and Preventive Medicine. He is the Epidemiology Team Leader at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Arctic Investigations Program in Anchorage, Alaska, USA. For the past 18 years, his work has focused on improving the health of Alaskans and peoples of the Arctic. He has worked to create, manage and analyze data from the international circumpolar surveillance (ICS) system for invasive bacterial diseases that includes Alaska, Northern Canada, Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Norway, Sweden and Finland. He has received numerous awards and has published over 100 scientific articles and book chapters.

Lise Falskow- President and CEO of the Alaska World Affairs Council and she serves as the Norwegian Honorary Consul for Alaska where she is responsible for assisting Norwegian Citizens in Alaska, public diplomacy, and business promotion.

RECORDED: Friday, April 13th, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, April 24th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

