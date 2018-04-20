Housing: Finding a place to live in Southcentral

Finding a place to live in Southcentral can be hard. Some of our housing stock is old. And different populations have different needs, such as seniors, workforce renters, and buyers looking for that first starter home, or to upgrade to a larger house as the family grows.

This discussion isn’t new, but it’s time for an update.

We’ve invited local government, finance and housing experts to lay out the landscape on housing issues today, and explain strategies underway to ease the need.

Your questions, comments and suggestions are always welcome.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:



Byron Butcher, executive director/CEO, Alaska Housing Finance Corp

Muni chief housing officer, director Real Estate Dept, Heritage Land Bank Carol Gore, CEO, Cook Inlet Housing Authority

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

