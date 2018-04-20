Outdoor art

1 of 5

On this Outdoor Explorer we’re talking about art. Alaska’s nature is a powerful inspiration for many artists, like painter Steve Gordon. Steve’s vivid images of birch trees and stream banks are among our favorites, capturing the light and grace of quiet places and somehow heightening the feelings they create. Steve will talk about how he makes those paintings and how his many years of boy scout camping trips influenced that work. We’ll also hear about summer programs for adults and a tale of a group of Boy Scouts trying to earn their wilderness survival badges.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEMENTS:

Segment 1: “Painting the outdoors”. Painter Steve Gordon.

“Painting the outdoors”. Painter Steve Gordon. Segment 2: “Boy Scouts earning the wilderness survival badges”. Pierce Schwalb at a Trail Tales event.

“Boy Scouts earning the wilderness survival badges”. Pierce Schwalb at a Trail Tales event. Segment 3: “Summer programs for adults”. Kenley Jackson, program manager, Sitka Fine Arts Camp.

“Summer programs for adults”. Kenley Jackson, program manager, Sitka Fine Arts Camp. Segment 4: “Nate Johnson” from producer Milt Lee, Call of the Wild.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, April 26th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, April 26th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: