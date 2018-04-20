Restoration Ecology

Wilderness, pasture, human habitat, wildlife habitat — what if we combined all those functions?  What if we called “invasive” species “successful” species instead? Scary? You bet! But doesn’t climate warming and over-population already have us scared? On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll continue hearing controversial arguments for re-aligning how we think about the human-altered environment.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:

  • Chris D. Thomas – Professor of Conservation Biology, University of York, author of “Inhertors of the Earth, How Nature is Thriving in an Age of Extinction”
  • Mark Nelson – Chairman of the Institute of Ecotechnics, crew member of the two-year closure of Biosphere 2, 1991-93, author of “Pushing Our Limits, Insights from Biosphere 2.

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

