”Speak the Secret”- Postpartum depression and anxiety

“Women are rarely informed about the range of emotions that can develop after the birth of their baby. When they experience difficulty, they are often silenced by well-intentioned healthcare providers or family members. This advice doesn’t work. In fact, it can make her feel worse, misunderstood and isolated. As her usual coping skills diminish, and her feelings of shame and guilt abound, her depression deepens. Unfortunately, we live in a society that does not make it easy to admit that being a mother sometimes doesn’t feel so good. Sometimes, it’s hard, it’s exhausting, it’s overwhelming and it’s just not always what we feel like doing.” -Karen Kleiman

National expert Karen Kleinman joins Line One for a discussion about maternal mental health and wellness. Karen is the founder and Executive Director of the Postpartum Stress Centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the author of a number of books on the subject of “Maternal Mental Health”, and has been featured on a number of national media shows including the Katie Couric Show, Inside Edition, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Today Show, and NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast

