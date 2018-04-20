”Speak the Secret”- Postpartum depression and anxiety

“Women are rarely informed about the range of emotions that can develop after the birth of their baby. When they experience difficulty, they are often silenced by well-intentioned healthcare providers or family members. This advice doesn’t work. In fact, it can make her feel worse, misunderstood and isolated. As her usual coping skills diminish, and her feelings of shame and guilt abound, her depression deepens. Unfortunately, we live in a society that does not make it easy to admit that being a mother sometimes doesn’t feel so good. Sometimes, it’s hard, it’s exhausting, it’s overwhelming and it’s just not always what we feel like doing.” -Karen Kleiman
National expert Karen Kleinman joins Line One for a discussion about maternal mental health and wellness. Karen is the founder and Executive Director of the Postpartum Stress Centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the author of a number of books on the subject of “Maternal Mental Health”, and has been featured on a number of national media shows including the Katie Couric Show, Inside Edition, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Today Show, and NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
LINKS:
- Improving maternal mental health (.DOC)
- Information on postpartum depression from the Mayo Clinic
- Postpartum depression information from babycenter.com
- Postpartum depression health center (WebMD)
- Postpartum depression- what increases you risks?
- Postnatal depression info from U.S. National Library of Medicine
- Parenting forum on mothering.com
- Postpartum Support International: Alaska Chapter
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, April 23, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 23, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
- Understanding Health Research
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:
Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.