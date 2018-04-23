Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 23, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

No oil companies oppose bonds for tax credits, commissioner says

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

State payments for the credits slowed as oil prices fell. But companies have said the delayed payments have hurt development.

Air Force to host meeting to unveil plan to provide potable water to Moose Creek

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Air Force officials will host an open house meeting Monday to talk about proposals to provide drinking water to Moose Creek residents whose well water has been made unpotable due to groundwater contamination.

Fairbanks ranks highest nationwide for year-round particulate pollution

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks area has the worst fine particulate pollution in the United States according to the American Lung Association.

Undead Arctic microbes feel the heat, unleash disease

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A CDC doctor in Anchorage lays out the zombie apocalypse that could happen in the Arctic.

Haines Mining and Water Forum draws dozens, critics question objectivity

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

The Palmer Project, a potential hard-rock underground mine was the focus of a forum on water and mining attended by dozens of residents at the Alaska Native Brotherhood Hall in Haines on Wednesday.

Study finds Mt. Hunter has been melting faster

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

An Alaska Range glacier melted faster last century than it did in the previous three hundred years. That’s the finding of a study that analyzed ice cores drilled on Mt. Hunter.

Troopers intercept 56 grams of heroin in Togiak

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Alaska State Troopers contacted Patrick Einhellig, 32, of Dillingham when he arrived at the Togiak airport on Friday. Investigation revealed that he was carrying heroin worth at least $56,000 in Bristol Bay.

Homer’s annual flood of tourists may be eroding its long-term rental market

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Homer has a housing problem. Like many rural Alaskan communities, finding a place to live can be a challenge. But the growing tourism industry may be making it more difficult for year-round residents to find long-term housing.

Togiak herring fishing gets windy start

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The Togiak herring fishery opened Sunday morning with a windy start. Gusts over 30 mph posed a challenge for fishermen during the state’s largest sac roe herring fishery.

Kashega elder Eva Tcheripanoff dies at age 90

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Eva Tcheripanoff — the last person born in the traditional village of Kashega — has died.