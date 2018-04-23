Troopers intercept 56 grams of heroin in Togiak

Alaska State Troopers intercepted 56 grams of heroin in Togiak on Friday. According to law enforcement, the street value of that amount of heroin in Bristol Bay is at least $56,000.

Troopers contacted 32-year-old Patrick Einhellig of Dillingham when he arrived at the Togiak airport. Investigation revealed that Einhellig was allegedly carrying the heroin on his person.

The investigation is ongoing. An arrest has not been made, but Einhellig is charged with misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, which is a felony.