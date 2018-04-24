Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Juneau Rep. Parish won’t run for re-election

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

That sets up the race for House District 34 to be between two sitting Juneau Assembly members, Democrat Rob Edwardson and Republican Jerry Nankervis.

Legislature weighs permanent fund earnings draw as session nears end

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Legislature is still working on the state budget, nine days after the scheduled end of the legislative session under state law. The outcome could depend on the House and Senate resolving their differences over what to do with Alaska Permanent Fund earnings.

Offshore lease schedule for Beaufort draws flak

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Democrats in Congress are raising the alarm about the Interior Department’s efforts to hold an offshore oil lease sale in the Beaufort Sea next year.

Arc of Anchorage to pay $2.3M to settle allegations of false Medicaid claims

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

An Anchorage nonprofit that provides services to people with developmental disabilities will pay $2.3 million to settle allegations that it submitted false Medicaid claims.

Strong winds batter Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for much of the afternoon, in effect until about 7 p.m., with gusts expected to continue into the night.

Alaska State Legislature urges Congress to address state ivory bans

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

The resolution takes aim at state laws like those in New York, California, Hawaii and Washington. Those states have passed broad anti-ivory laws in an attempt to combat the poaching of African elephants.

Hugh Neff banned from 2019 Yukon Quest due to poor dog care

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Two-time Yukon Quest sled dog race champion Hugh Neff of Tok has been banned from participating in the 2019 race for poor dog care.

As Mat-Su mulls budget, school funding off the table

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Borough Assembly voted at its last meeting to give local schools a set percentage of area-wide property taxes, and the borough will provide education funding to the school district by Feb.1 each year, much earlier than in the past.

Marijuana-regulating ordinance advocates flood Fairbanks city council hearing to urge passage

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Most supported the ordinance and called for greater regulation of the industry. Opponents say the measure is unfair and heavy-handed, and would further unfairly treat marijuana and alcohol differently.

Klukwan, Takshanuk Watershed Council unite for baseline water quality testing

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

The Takshanuk Watershed Council and the Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan have been working together to collect baseline water quality data in Glacier Creek and the Klehini River, which flow into the Chilkat River.

Virgin America merger with Alaska Air reaches logistical crescendo this week

Tom Banse, NNN – Washington

Virgin’s ticket counters, kiosks and signage will disappear begin to disappear. Travelers will deal with one reservation system, one call center, one website and one smartphone app.

Over a month of severe GCI outages causing headaches for city workers

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

City workers along the mid-Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta coast are frustrated. The extreme ice pack encasing a GCI tower has been slowing down, or simply cutting off their work for more than a month.