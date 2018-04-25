Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislative Council adopts new sexual harassment policy

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The council adopted a separate professional workplace conduct policy. It prohibits a variety of behavior.

Complaint alleged unwanted contact from Parish

Associated Press

A newspaper reports that outgoing Alaska state Rep. Justin Parish faced a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year and was ordered by the House speaker to take additional training.

Senate joins House in recognizing Alaska Native languages emergency

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A report by the Alaska Native Language Preservation and Advisory Council said the state should make it policy to promote Alaska Native language schools wherever possible.

Alaska to house 6 new cutters, Coast Guard says

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The U.S. Coast Guard announced today it will homeport four of its new Fast Response Cutters in Alaska. Two of the cutters will go to Kodiak. Seward and Sitka will each get one, and Ketchikan will retain the two new cutters previously stationed there.

Response wraps up on Shuyak Island oil spill

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

A $9 million oil spill cleanup is winding down on the southern end of Shuyak Island in an area that’s critical habitat for marine mammals like sea otters and Steller sea lions.

Southcentral Alaska road construction ramping up for summer

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state Department of Transportation is gearing up for another busy construction season on Southcentral highways, and delays for motorists could be felt most acutely on two popular thoroughfares.

Deadline for Teacher of the Year nominations at the end of the month

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The nomination deadline for the 2019 Alaska Teacher of the year is coming up at the end of the month.

The climatology behind the Nenena Ice Classic

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The most famous river break up event in Alaska has ticket holders on edge. The Nenana Ice Classic tripod is still upright on a mushy layer of Tanana river ice.

Ketchikan High Academic Decathlon team gets a hero’s welcome

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A crowd of determined well-wishers braved a wind-driven downpour to cheer the Ketchikan High School team’s return from Texas, where they took top honors at the national competition.