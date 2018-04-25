Traveling Music 4-29-18

Traveling Music

Date: 4/29/18

Shonti Elder

Upcoming Concert: Ryan Bowers and The Braintrust, Thursday, May 3, Library, Sutton

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Three Forks of the Sandy (instrumental)

The John Hartford Stringband / John Hartford

Memories of John

Red Clay Records

2:56

Empty Words

Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers

Sweet Calamity

Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com

3:07

Drown My Sorrow

Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse

Again Again

www.collinstackhouse.com

3:13

The Twisting of the Rope (instrumental)

Aryeh Frankfurter / Traditional

The Twisting of the Rope

www.lionharp.com

4:25

Bang the Drum Slowly

Emmylou Harris (with Daryl Johnson, harmony) / Emmylou Harris and Guy Clark

Red Dirt Girl

Nonesuch

4:19

Lorena

The John Hartford Stringband, Tim O’Brien lead vocal / J F Webster, Rev. R D L Webster

Memories of John

Red Clay Records

5:07

Sunset Shore

Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers

Sweet Calamity

Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com

4:26

My Baby Needs a Shepherd

Emmylou Harris (with Patti Griffin, harmony) / Emmylou Harris

Red Dirt Girl

Nonesuch

4:38

Theresa

Mark Erelli / Dennis Brennan, Kevin Barry

The Memorial Hall Recordings

Signature Sounds

3:58

Shallow Roots

Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse

Again Again

www.collinstackhouse.com

3:52

You Don’t Notice Me Ignoring You

The John Hartford Stringband / John Hartford

Memories of John

Red Clay Records

1:24

She’s Gone (And Bob’s Gone With Her)

The John Hartford Stringband, Bob Carlin lead vocal / John Hartford

Memories of John

Red Clay Records

4:05

Alibi

Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers

Sweet Calamity

Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com

4:05

Marahau House (fiddle instrumental)

Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse

Again Again

www.collinstackhouse.com

2:55

For John

Mark Schatz / Mark Schatz

Memories of John

Red Clay Records

1:13