Traveling Music 4-29-18

Traveling Music
Date: 4/29/18
Shonti Elder
Upcoming Concert: Ryan Bowers and The Braintrust, Thursday, May 3, Library, Sutton
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Three Forks of the Sandy (instrumental)
The John Hartford Stringband / John Hartford
Memories of John
Red Clay Records
2:56
Empty Words
Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers
Sweet Calamity
Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com
3:07
Drown My Sorrow
Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse
Again Again
www.collinstackhouse.com
3:13
The Twisting of the Rope (instrumental)
Aryeh Frankfurter / Traditional
The Twisting of the Rope
www.lionharp.com
4:25
Bang the Drum Slowly
Emmylou Harris (with Daryl Johnson, harmony) / Emmylou Harris and Guy Clark
Red Dirt Girl
Nonesuch
4:19
Lorena
The John Hartford Stringband, Tim O’Brien lead vocal / J F Webster, Rev. R D L Webster
Memories of John
Red Clay Records
5:07
Sunset Shore
Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers
Sweet Calamity
Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com
4:26
My Baby Needs a Shepherd
Emmylou Harris (with Patti Griffin, harmony) / Emmylou Harris
Red Dirt Girl
Nonesuch
4:38
Theresa
Mark Erelli / Dennis Brennan, Kevin Barry
The Memorial Hall Recordings
Signature Sounds
3:58
Shallow Roots
Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse
Again Again
www.collinstackhouse.com
3:52
You Don’t Notice Me Ignoring You
The John Hartford Stringband / John Hartford
Memories of John
Red Clay Records
1:24
She’s Gone (And Bob’s Gone With Her)
The John Hartford Stringband, Bob Carlin lead vocal / John Hartford
Memories of John
Red Clay Records
4:05
Alibi
Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers
Sweet Calamity
Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com
4:05
Marahau House (fiddle instrumental)
Collin Stackhouse / Collin Stackhouse
Again Again
www.collinstackhouse.com
2:55
For John
Mark Schatz / Mark Schatz
Memories of John
Red Clay Records
1:13