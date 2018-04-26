Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 26, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State Supreme Court hears arguments over Yes for Salmon initiative

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Alaska Supreme Court heard arguments today, in a case that will decide the fate of one of this year’s most closely-watched ballot initiatives. The Yes for Salmon initiative aims to toughen the permitting process for projects in salmon habitat. But the state of Alaska argues it goes against the state constitution.

Senate proposes capital budget, less than Walker’s proposal

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Senate Finance Committee has proposed a capital budget that would be $1.4 billion dollars for the coming year.

Ethics committee finds probable cause of violation by Tarr

Associated Press

A legislative ethics committee has found probable cause that Rep. Geran Tarr violated ethics law by having staff help organize and fundraise for a 2017 street fair.

U.N. shipping standards authority moves toward banning heavy fuel oil in the Arctic

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

The United Nations organization that regulates international shipping recently decided to move toward banning the use of heavy fuel oil in the Arctic. The thick oil could present unique challenges for cleanup in the event of a spill – especially in cold temperatures.

Neff says he’ll appeal Quest ban over poor care

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Musher Hugh Neff is talking back to Yukon Quest organizers who this week banned him from next year’s race for poor dog care. The censure announced Tuesday is based on a necropsy of a Neff dog named Boppy, who died in this year’s race.

E. coli outbreak comes to Alaska, first confirmed cases are Nome inmates

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Alaska has reported its first cases of a strain of E. coli bacteria related to a national outbreak going on this month.

Southeast tribal corporation boosts government contracts

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

An Alaska Native corporation will soon provide support services for the U.S. Navy in Guantanamo Bay. It’s another step in the growth of the profit-making arm of the state’s largest tribal government.

2018 Native Youth Olympics begin in Anchorage

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

More than 400 high school athletes from across Alaska are in town for the statewide championship, which tests strength, endurance and agility.

Trekking in the Chugach: Exploring peaks in Anchorage’s backyard

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Winter is winding down in Alaska. Most trails in Anchorage are already clear of snow, but the world is still frozen high up in the mountains.