Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 27, 2018

Legislative leaders aims for session end in days, not weeks

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska legislative session could be coming to an end.

Doctors, hospitals may soon see delays from state in paying Medicaid bills

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

How much to spend on Medicaid has been controversial throughout the session.

Oil prices are up, but how long will it last?

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The current price of oil is several dollars higher than state economists predicted, but it doesn’t quite fill the hole in the state’s budget — and, it doesn’t mean oil prices are going to stay up.

Donlin Gold final environmental impact statement released

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released its final environmental impact statement on the proposed Donlin Gold project.

Former state senator appointed interim Denali Commission head

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Former state senator John Torgerson has been appointed to run the Denali Commission while a search is underway for the organization’s next leader.

Northwest Arctic Borough Village Improvement Fund projects being determined

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

The Northwest Arctic Borough’s Village Improvement Fund could start distributing money for local projects this year.

Making a better “hot dog of the sea”

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Tyre Lanier visited Alaska a few decades ago to encourage fisheries to make an in-demand seafood product. Now he’s back with a way to improve it.

AK: Haines students prepare to display puppets, sets at first Friday

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

Some young artists will be showing their work at a local art gallery during a First Friday event in Haines next week. The show will consist of handmade puppets and sets and is the culmination of a several-months-long collaboration between students and a local puppet group.

49 Voices: Carol Waldo of Haines

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

This week we’re hearing from Carol Waldo in Haines. Waldo owns Glacier Bay Farms, which is set to become one of the first pot businesses in the city. 70 years ago she left Iowa with her family, and drove up the Alaska Highway.