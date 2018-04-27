Ask your Social Security questions

Last December, we hosted public affairs representative Kirk Larson from the Social Security Administration to take your questions on all issues related to Social Security. It was a lively discussion, and we decided to invite him back to continue the information flow.
Here is how we introduced him then:
Sixty-six million Americans benefit from Social Security, either through retirement income or disability support. Will it be there for you when you need it?
Alaska has the fastest growing older population in the country, per capita. When should you retire? When can you? If you decide to retire early, how does that affect your Social Security retirement benefits? What are survivor benefits and how do they work? What tools are available for you to calculate your own retirement plan? Can you retire and begin receiving Social Security, and still work?
If you become disabled, how do you apply for Social Security disability? How much help can you anticipate getting? What if your application is denied? How do appeals work?
What about Social Security fraud? How can Americans be assured that this funding source is used by the people who paid in to it and who need it?
Kirk Larson has worked with the agency for more than 25 years. He is the Alaska/Washington representative. On the next Hometown Alaska, bring your questions on Social Security retirement or disability.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Kirk Larson, public affairs, Social Security Administration, Alaska/Washington
- Listeners and callers
NATIONAL LINKS:
- mySocialSecurity homepage
- Social Security Administration homepage
- Frequently Asked Questions about Social Security, Social Security Administration (SSA)
- Social Security, SSI and Medicare, what you need to know, 13 min video w/ sign language, SSA
- Fast facts about Social Security, 2017 SSA
- Office of Legislation and Congressional Affairs, SSA
- Policy Basics: Social Security Disability Insurance, analysis by Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, July 2017
LOCAL LINKS:
- Local office, Social Security Administration, 222 8th Avenue, Room A11, 271-4799
- Alaska Public Media Solutions Desk, covering AGING issues during December; participate by texting AGING to (907) 885-6055
- Alaska State Plan for Senior Services 2016-19 (PDF) 187 pgs
- Alaska Commission on Aging, homepage
- Alaska Commission on Aging, 2016 Annual Report, (PDF) State of Alaska
- Disability Law Center of Alaska, homepage
- Social Security Disability Benefits Handbook, (PDF) Disability Law Center of Alaska
- Older Persons Action Group (home of Senior Voice newspaper)
- Aging and Disability Resource Center, homepage
- AARP in Alaska, homepage (blog, event calendar, resources)
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.