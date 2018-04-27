The majority of experts agree that climate change and global warming is occurring at an
unprecedented rate since the rise of humans and that it is due to increasing man-made carbon dioxide levels. On this Line One program we will discuss the potential health impacts of climate change in Alaska.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
- Sarah Yoder, MS, works for the Alaska Department of Health and Social services as the acting Environmental Public Health Program manager. She is also responsible for managing Health Impact Assessment (HIA) activities within Alaska and is a co-lead for the Health & Well-being Collaboration Team in the Inter-agency Arctic Research Policy Committee (IARPC). Sarah received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in environmental health and epidemiology from Colorado State University.
- Michael Brubaker, MS, specializes in assessing environmental impacts on community health. Mike was born in Juneau Alaska and raised in Anchorage. He earned his BS in Biology from St. Lawrence University and a MS in Environmental Management from the University of San Francisco. He has worked in the Alaska Tribal Health System for over 17 years as a founder and director of the Center for Climate and Health, and the Local Environmental Observer (LEO) Network. He publishes an e-journal, The Northern Climate Observer.
- State of Alaska Epidemiology Bulletin January 8, 2018 “Assessment of the Potential Health Impacts of Climate Change in Alaska” (PDF)
- The Center for Climate Change and Health at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Link to the 2 hour PBS NOVA program on causes, effects, solutions for climate change and global warming entitled “Decoding the Weather Machine”
