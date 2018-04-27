Prince William Sound and wilderness lodges

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have two visions of wilderness a bit different than the gritty version you’re used to hearing. In the first half, we’ll hear from an author and photographer who created a new book about Prince William Sound, packed with beautiful pictures. In the second half, the owner and chef of two of Alaska’s most luxurious rustic wilderness lodges, where the world’s wealthiest travelers come to see the wilderness. Join Charles Wohlforth, to learn more.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Prince William Sound wilderness book”. Author and photographer of “A Wild Promise: Prince William Sound,” Debbie Miller and Hugh Rosen.
- Segment 2: “Disabilities no longer a barrier to kayaking in the Great Lakes”.Veronica Volk, Great Lakes Today.
- Segment 3: “Luxery lodges”.Kristin Dixon, owner, Winterlake Lodge and Tutka Bay Lodge.
LINKS:
- “A Wild Promise” available from Braided River
- Within the Wild, Alaskan adventure lodges
- Disabilities no longer a barrier to Great Lakes’ waters, from PRX
BROADCAST: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
