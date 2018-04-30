Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 30, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Charges: Alaska State Trooper tried to meet 16-year-old girl for sex

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Alaska State Trooper, 57-year-old Vance Peronto, is charged with attempted sexual abuse of a minor after allegedly trying to meet a 16-year-old girl at an Anchorage hotel Sunday, according to a written statement from the Department of Public Safety.

Sixteen young Alaskans hope courts can force the state to act on climate change

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

An Anchorage judge heard arguments today in a lawsuit brought by 16 young Alaskans who are suing the state over climate change.

Legislature passes bill lowering bond amounts in order to pay pensions

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska owes public workers $6.6 billion more in pensions than it has in assets. The Legislature has passed a bill to lower the amount of bonds the state could sell to reduce this unfunded pension liability.

Before the flames: Alaska firefighters prep for wildfire season

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It’s the start of wildland fire season in Alaska, and to make sure they’re ready for it, firefighters have been testing their proficiency at operating equipment, as well as their mental and physical fortitude.

Reception mixed on ASD proposal to switch school start times around

Victoria Petersen, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage School District is considering a huge change. The district is looking at implementing new school start times, with elementary schools starting earlier and high schools later.

How tourists could see the Mendenhall Glacier after it retreats

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center is preparing for a future that includes more tourists and a melting attraction.

Wolf kills dog along Brotherhood Bridge Trail in Juneau

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Wildlife biologist Ryan Scott thinks the wolf just happened to kill a deer near the trail and was protecting its kill. He doesn’t think there’s any public safety or pet safety issue out of the ordinary.

Assembly takes up high cost of Anchorage childcare

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

High costs and limited accessibility spark search by elected officials for potential municipal fixes.

Octopus eggs hatch at Alaska SeaLife Center

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

Alaska SeaLife Center’s family of octopuses is growing. A giant Pacific octopus, named Gilligan, laid thousands of eggs about a year ago. Less than a hundred hatched this month. Aquarium curator Richard Hocking expects the remaining eggs to hatch by the end of May.

Friendly competition and sibling rivalry abound at Native Youth Olympics

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Anchorage

The Native Youth Olympics is much more than an athletic competition. It is an expression of arctic culture, with games based on the skills required to survive on land and ice.