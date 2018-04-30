Midnight Sun Jazz April, 28th 2018

Here’s the Saturday April 28th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Duration
Artist Name
Album Title
Year
————————————
Midnight Sun
7:24
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Midnight Sun (Remastered)
1976
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
6:23
Ann Hampton Callaway
Ann Hampton Callaway: Blues In The Night (12 Songs)
2006
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
5:14
Joshua Redman
Back East
2007
Foggy Day
7:35
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
1981
Mambo Inn
3:13
The George Shearing Quintet
Latin Jazz: The Perfect Combination
1958
A Sound For Sore Ears
6:57
Tall Jazz
Tall Jazz Plays Tall Jazz
1991
One By One
5:30
Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers
Round About Midnight (Vol. 2)
2007
Black And Tan Fantasy
5:37
Bob Florence Limited Edition Earth
1997
Emily
3:40
Carl Saunders
Be Bop Big Band
2002
The Peacocks
5:31
The Bill Holman Band
A View From The Side
Karma
6:57
Joey DeFrancesco
Project Freedom
2017
A Shade of Jade
7:53
SFJAZZ Collective
The Music of Joe Henderson and Original Compositions
Live: SFJAZZ Center October 23 Through 26, 2014
2015
Daahoud
4:21
Poncho Sanchez
Fuerte
1988
How High The Moon
6:07
Bill Cunliffe
Imaginacion
2005
Horn Of Puente
6:21
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
XXL
2003
Ode to a Flugelhorn
5:38
Clark Terry
The Power of Positive Swinging
Just Friends
5:59
Maynard Ferguson
On a High Note: The Best of the Concord Jazz Recordings
2007
Bye Bye Blackbird (Mono Version)
7:58
Miles Davis
‘Round About Midnight
1957
Midnight Sun
5:23
Bucky Pizzarelli
Generations
2007