Midnight Sun Jazz April, 28th 2018

Here’s the Saturday April 28th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

 

Midnight Sun
7:24
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Midnight Sun (Remastered)
1976

Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
6:23
Ann Hampton Callaway
Ann Hampton Callaway: Blues In The Night (12 Songs)
2006

The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
5:14
Joshua Redman
Back East
2007

Foggy Day
7:35
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
1981

Mambo Inn
3:13
The George Shearing Quintet
Latin Jazz: The Perfect Combination
1958

A Sound For Sore Ears
6:57
Tall Jazz
Tall Jazz Plays Tall Jazz
1991

One By One
5:30
Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers
Round About Midnight (Vol. 2)
2007

Black And Tan Fantasy
5:37
Bob Florence Limited Edition    Earth
1997

Emily
3:40
Carl Saunders
Be Bop Big Band
2002

The Peacocks
5:31
The Bill Holman Band
A View From The Side

Karma
6:57
Joey DeFrancesco
Project Freedom
2017

A Shade of Jade
7:53
SFJAZZ Collective
The Music of Joe Henderson and Original Compositions
Live: SFJAZZ Center October 23 Through 26, 2014
2015

Daahoud
4:21
Poncho Sanchez
Fuerte
1988

How High The Moon
6:07
Bill Cunliffe
Imaginacion
2005

Horn Of Puente
6:21
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
XXL
2003

Ode to a Flugelhorn
5:38
Clark Terry
The Power of Positive Swinging

Just Friends
5:59
Maynard Ferguson
On a High Note: The Best of the Concord Jazz Recordings
2007

Bye Bye Blackbird (Mono Version)
7:58
Miles Davis
‘Round About Midnight
1957

Midnight Sun
5:23
Bucky Pizzarelli
Generations
2007

