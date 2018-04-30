Midnight Sun Jazz April, 28th 2018

Here’s the Saturday April 28th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Duration

Artist Name

Album Title

Year

————————————

Midnight Sun

7:24

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Midnight Sun (Remastered)

1976

Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most

6:23

Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway: Blues In The Night (12 Songs)

2006

The Surrey With The Fringe On Top

5:14

Joshua Redman

Back East

2007

Foggy Day

7:35

Wynton Marsalis

Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1

1981

Mambo Inn

3:13

The George Shearing Quintet

Latin Jazz: The Perfect Combination

1958

A Sound For Sore Ears

6:57

Tall Jazz

Tall Jazz Plays Tall Jazz

1991

One By One

5:30

Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers

Round About Midnight (Vol. 2)

2007

Black And Tan Fantasy

5:37

Bob Florence Limited Edition Earth

1997

Emily

3:40

Carl Saunders

Be Bop Big Band

2002

The Peacocks

5:31

The Bill Holman Band

A View From The Side

Karma

6:57

Joey DeFrancesco

Project Freedom

2017

A Shade of Jade

7:53

SFJAZZ Collective

The Music of Joe Henderson and Original Compositions

Live: SFJAZZ Center October 23 Through 26, 2014

2015

Daahoud

4:21

Poncho Sanchez

Fuerte

1988

How High The Moon

6:07

Bill Cunliffe

Imaginacion

2005

Horn Of Puente

6:21

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

XXL

2003

Ode to a Flugelhorn

5:38

Clark Terry

The Power of Positive Swinging

Just Friends

5:59

Maynard Ferguson

On a High Note: The Best of the Concord Jazz Recordings

2007

Bye Bye Blackbird (Mono Version)

7:58

Miles Davis

‘Round About Midnight

1957

Midnight Sun

5:23

Bucky Pizzarelli

Generations

2007