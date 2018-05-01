Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Troopers continue to investigate one of their own for alleged sexual abuse attempt

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Charged with attempted sexual abuse of a minor, 57-year-old Vance Peronto, is no longer a trooper. The agency fired the 16-year veteran of the force Tuesday morning. He had been based in Soldotna.

Deadline for Northern Dynasty and First Quantum to finalize Pebble option agreement extended, again

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

First Quantum Minerals and Northern Dynasty announced today another delay in finalizing their option agreement.

Medicaid work requirements won’t save money, state says

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

An analysis by state officials finds that requiring people who receive Medicaid to work won’t save the state government money. That’s because the state would have to pay people to help residents find work, and to check that they’re complying with the requirement.

Caribou, access concerns vs. mining’s economic promise — BLM releases public input on Ambler Road

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“I was impressed with the range of comments that we got,” La Marr said. “Comments from the mining industry, comments from environmental groups, a lot of comments from the tribes… comments from people throughout Alaska and people in the lower 48 as well.”

Death penalty won’t be sought in Florida airport shooting

Associated Press

The Justice Department has decided not to seek the death penalty against an Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting.

Newtok school relocation delayed until Fall 2019

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Relocating the Newtok school into a temporary building at Mertarvik will be delayed until the fall of 2019. What’s the hold up? The Newtok Village Council informed the Lower Kuskokwim School District that the problem is a lack of housing.

Army soldier in Alaska brigade dies in Afghanistan

Associated Press

The Army says a 22-year-old soldier assigned to an Alaska post has died in Afghanistan.

Corps of Engineers officials visit Fort Greely to plan for nuclear power plant decommissioning

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Army Corps of Engineers officials were at Fort Greely last week to begin planning in earnest for the decommissioning and possible dismantling of the old mothballed nuclear power plant on post.

After a tragedy, a Yup’ik dance group in Hooper Bay keeps dancing

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Yup’ik dancing has helped people connect and heal for centuries. It can’t prevent all tragedies, but this Hooper Bay group shows that it can help.

Why don’t more residents know about Anchorage’s flag?

Victoria Petersen, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It’s bright yellow and only flown in only a couple spots around the city. Few people have probably seen Anchorage’s municipal flag, but it plays an important role in the city’s symbolism.