Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Plan to draw from permanent fund is silent on PFDs

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska legislature released a proposal today outlining how it will draw from Permanent Fund earnings to pay for state spending.

Bethel voters to decide whether or not to keep legal alcohol sales

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel residents will be asked to vote again this October on whether to have legal sales of alcohol in town. A petition has gathered enough signatures to put the local option issue back on the city’s October ballot.

Calista director Colonel Wayne Don denies allegations against him

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The Calista Regional Native Corporation is trying to get rid of its former chairman, and it’s not entirely clear why.

More than 300 Alaska-based paratroopers to return home this weekend

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The first wave of Alaska-based soldiers from an on-going combat deployment is about to arrive home.

State wants public input on how to spend Volkswagen settlement money

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The $8 million could go towards investments in electric vehicle infrastructure or upgrades to diesel-powered transportation.

Kuskowkim River remains jammed as community eagerly awaits breakup

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

As of Wednesday morning, the Kuskokwim River ice remains jammed in the Middle River at Birch Crossing. There, the Kuskowkim makes a sharp 100-degree bend, which traps ice every year.

Survival of first Alaskans linked to breast milk

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences offers some clues into how the first Alaskans adapted to their new home.

UAF signs deal with New Mexico-based lab for future Arctic projects

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks is partnering with Sandia National Laboratory to conduct science in the Arctic.

Wolves are eating sea otters near Gustavus. What does that mean for the deer?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

On a recent camping trip, a Gustavus man realized that wolves weren’t just eating deer at a beloved hunting spot. One notorious marine predator appears to be becoming the prey.

Hoonah microbrewery gets new owners and location, but will offer familiar tastes

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

The new owners of Icy Strait Brewing are busy remodeling a new location for the Hoonah microbrewery. They hope to open in time for the first cruise ship scheduled to dock on May 12.