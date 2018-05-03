Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 3, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

House passes bill to allow bonds to pay off oil and gas tax credits

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska House passed a bill today that would allow the state government to issue bonds to pay off tax credits to oil and gas companies.

Ethics panel dismisses complaint over lawmaker moving costs

Associated Press

A legislative ethics committee has dismissed a complaint against an Alaska lawmaker over his “aggressive use” of the Legislature’s moving policy.

As the U.S. moves to open ANWR to drilling, Canada says, ‘not so fast’

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

As part of their strategy going forward, opponents to drilling in ANWR are looking beyond Washington, D.C. and across U.S.-Canada border for support.

Hawkins says he has cancer, will stay in governor’s race

Associated Press

Alaska Republican gubernatorial contender Scott Hawkins says he has pancreatic cancer but will continue his campaign.

Anchorage snowmachiner dies in glacier avalanche

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Anchorage man has died after being swept up in an avalanche Wednesday afternoon.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry visits the Kodiak Archipelago

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

While on a recent day trip to Kodiak to tour the community’s electrical grid that’s almost entirely powered by renewable energy, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, hopped on a plane and took a quick detour to the small community of Old Harbor.

New bill would change ferry system management

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Legislation that would change the way the Alaska Marine Highway System runs was introduced last week.

Alaska recyclers find new overseas markets

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

China’s restrictions on importing mixed paper and some plastics is affecting recycling worldwide. But in Southeast Alaska, most communities continue to accept those materials.

Kenai Peninsula’s last bowling alley closes after nearly 60 years of operation

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

Homer bowlers had their final chance to throw 10 frames Saturday at Kachemak Bowl before the building was turned over to Regent Life Church. That’s left several bowlers in Homer unsure about what they’ll do without the sport.

The clock has stopped; Kuskokwim Ice Classic announces 3 winners

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod sunk through the ice, stopping the clock at 7:51 p.m. on Wednesday. With that, the competition designated three lucky winners to take home thousands of dollars in prize money.