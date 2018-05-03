Anchorage snowmachiner dies in glacier avalanche

An Anchorage man has died after being swept up in an avalanche Wednesday afternoon.

Chad Christman, 41, was snowmachining on Blackstone Glacier, about nine miles southwest of Whittier when the accident occurred.

According to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers, two men saw the avalanche cover their friend and his machine. When it stopped, Christman was only partially buried.

Other people in the area rushed over to help and the group was able to dig Christman out and start CPR.

A helicopter from the Alaska Rescue and Coordination Center arrived on scene and transported Christman to an Anchorage hospital, but he did not survive the accident.

Chad Christman’s family members have been notified of his death.