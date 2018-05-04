Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 4, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Why are so many fighter pilots leaving the Air Force?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Air Force has a multi-billion dollar problem with one of its most expensive assets: pilots. The American military overall is having trouble filling its ranks. For the Air Force, the issue is retaining pilots after they’ve gone through years of costly training.

Derelict vessel bill heads to Gov. Walker’s desk

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The bill aims to give the state, municipalities and individuals more tools to hold owners of derelict and abandoned vessels legally liable.

Sen. Murkowski weighs in on Mueller’s Russia probe

Associated Press

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said this week that the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller III should be allowed to proceed to its natural end and that she would support legislation approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee to protect the inquiry.

Haines School Board re-names high school gym

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

The Haines Borough School Board renamed the high school gym. The facility, known for decades as the Karl Ward Gymnasium, will now be called the Haines High School Gymnasium.

Senate passes bill adding ‘hunting preserve’ to 8 state wildlife refuge names

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Senate has a passed a bill that adds “hunting preserve” to the names of eight state wildlife refuges.

Walrus haul out near Bristol Bay village

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Residents saw a few hundred walrus hauled out at the beginning of April. By the end of April, they reported seeing about a thousand. On a recent flight over the shoreline, an Alaska Fish and Game biologist saw only 100.

AK: What does Black Panther mean to America’s most diverse community?

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Residents of Anchorage got a chance to get up close and personal with the film Black Panther when one of the stuntwomen and actresses from the film visited Clark Middle School to talk to the Mountain View community last Saturday.

49 Voices: Lyndea Kelleher of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Lyndea Kelleher in Anchorage. Kelleher is graduating from the University of Alaska Anchorage on Sunday and will be the student speaker at the commencement ceremony.