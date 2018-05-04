Jazz is back: Founder notes and musical notes

It’s May, and along with soaking up Southcentral’s unfurling spring green, we also listen for he rustle and rhythm of Spenard Jazz Fest 2018, now in its 11th year.

On the next Hometown Alaska, we’ll welcome founder and musician Yngvil Vatn Guttu and two festival artists. Dan MacElrath of the Dan Mac Trio and John “Pypes” Teamer will tease to their ‘Wonder of Wonders’ (as in Stevie Wonder) festival event. Yngvil will bring at least one instrument to play, yes! Between their tunes we’ll talk about festival sustainability, lessons learned, the vitality of volunteers, panels for local musicians and what’s new this year, including symbiosis with the Alaska Independent Musician Initiative (AKIMI).

Join us. Questions and observations (requests?) are always welcome.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Yngvil Vatn Guttu , Spenard Jazz Fest founder, performer

LIVE: Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT: Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

