“A Child Called It”- A conversation with author Dave Pelzer

As a child, Dave Pelzer experienced horrific abuse at the hands of his mother. Beaten and neglected, 12 year old David was rescued from his torment and placed in foster care. The story of his journey from a traumatized child to a grown man is told in Dave’s three books, “A Child Called It”, “The Lost Boy”, and “A Man Named Dave”. Please join co-host, Prentiss Pemberton for an interview with childhood trauma survivor and bestselling author, Dave Pelzer.

Program Note: This interview will cover a charged subject and may have some graphic conversations about child abuse and neglect. Parents should consider listening to this program before listening to it with their child.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 7, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 7, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.