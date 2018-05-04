“A Child Called It”- A conversation with author Dave Pelzer

As a child, Dave Pelzer experienced horrific abuse at the hands of his mother. Beaten and neglected, 12 year old David was rescued from his torment and placed in foster care. The story of his journey from a traumatized child to a grown man is told in Dave’s three books, “A Child Called It”, “The Lost Boy”, and “A Man Named Dave”. Please join co-host, Prentiss Pemberton for an interview with childhood trauma survivor and bestselling author, Dave Pelzer.
Program Note: This interview will cover a charged subject and may have some graphic conversations about child abuse and neglect. Parents should consider listening to this program before listening to it with their child.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
- Dave Pelzer: “You don’t get over it, you just accept it” from The Telegraph
- Alaska Depart of Health and Human Social Services’ Office of Children’s Services
- Abuse of Alaska children even worse than grim stats suggest, study says from the ADN
- The CDC’s site for child abuse and neglect
- Long term consequences of child abuse and neglect (PDF)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 7, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 7, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
