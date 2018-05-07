Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 7, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State corporation announces tentative deal with BP to buy gas for Alaska LNG project

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The agreement is one of many the state corporation is negotiating to get the project online by 2025.

Sample sales present snag for major alcohol law revision

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Legislature is nearing the session’s end. One thing that’s not clear is whether lawmakers will completely revise state alcohol laws for the first time in 35 years. Some brewery and distillery owners want to head off a proposal limiting how much they can serve customers.

Governor Walker to enter Democratic primary in election bid

Associated Press

Alaska’s governor and lieutenant governor are planning to run for re-election by entering into the Democratic primary in August.

Report: More staff needed for Alaska public assistance backlog

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

According to the state ombudsman’s investigation report released Monday, the Division of Public Assistance is swamped with applications and has failed to meet state and federal mandates for processing them in a timely manner. The report also says members of the public have had great difficulty getting responses to questions, and that the division’s processing for long-term care is “inefficient and ineffective.”

Calista denies CEO mishandled sexual harassment complaint

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Calista’s Board of Directors alleges in a press release that ousted chairman Wayne Don is deliberately spreading misinformation about the company.

Fairbanks North Star Borough receives federal grant to fund cleaner burning appliances

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The $4 million Targeted Air Shed Grant announced by the Environmental Protection Agency last month is the latest aimed at reducing fine particulate pollution from wood and coal burning.

Rise in fuel prices anticipated in Western Alaska

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

As ice breaks and barges carry fuel into rural Alaskan communities, companies are likely to begin charging prices that reflect global oil prices that have been rising since this fall.

How Sealaska went from $35M in the red to $43M in the black

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Native corporation’s leadership says 2017 was a milestone year financially, and that it validated the realignment of its business portfolio with its shareholders’ traditional values.

Can Alaska bison help save permafrost? Russian scientists want to find out

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Part of the theory is that herd animals pack down snow, freezing the soil much deeper. Other herd effects may also reduce greenhouse gas production.