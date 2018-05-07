Algo Nuevo May 6, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, May 6th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:08
Juana La Cubana
Dulce Sueno
NM Superstars Vol 1
Alta Vista
3:23
Cumbia Medley
Krucez
We Are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
7:28
Me Gustas
Los Majestic
Promo
Unknown
3:48
Una Oportunidad
Los Majestic
Promo
Unknown
4:13
Amor, Amor, Amor
Texas Sonido
Promo
Unknown
4:19
Sin Sal Ni Limon
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
New Mexico Music Factory
3:11
Una Vez Mas
BTS Band
Una Vez Mas
Unsigned
3:21
Perdamonos
Zereno
Promo
Gold F Records
3:18
Llamame
Miranda
Promo
Unknown
3:56
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:31
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:03
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:55
Yo Quiero Bailar Contigo
Miranda
Promo
Unknown
3:04
Maria
Fama
Promo
Freddie
3:00
Mi Princesa
Texas Latino
Promo
Monster Studio
3:47
Te Lo Pido Por Favor
Grupo Bezzo
Leaving No Doubt
Promo
3:15
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:00
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
6:35
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:28
Quien Como Tu
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Norte
3:29
Simplemente Amigos
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Norte
3:50
Ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:25
Amada Amante
Brown Express
Rick Fuentes Y Brown Express
Revolution Records
3:48
Vienes Y Te Vas
Sylvia MG
Promo
Unknown
3:59
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
11:23
La Vida Traisionera
Los Arenales
Ya Llegaron
Promo
3:19
Una Ofrenda A Mi Esposa
Street People
Rejuvenation
Promo
3:06
Mi Tesoro
Christina Perea & Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M Records
3:05
No Le Digan
Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
4:03
Entre Copa Y Copa
Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
4:06
Como La Flor
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
3:09
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
3:42
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
5:34
Cumbias Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
12:18