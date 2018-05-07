Algo Nuevo May 6, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, May 6th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Juana La Cubana

Dulce Sueno

NM Superstars Vol 1

Alta Vista

3:23

 

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

We Are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

7:28

 

Me Gustas

Los Majestic

Promo

Unknown

3:48

 

Una Oportunidad

Los Majestic

Promo

Unknown

4:13

 

Amor, Amor, Amor

Texas Sonido

Promo

Unknown

4:19

 

Sin Sal Ni Limon

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

New Mexico Music Factory

3:11

 

Una Vez Mas

BTS Band

Una Vez Mas

Unsigned

3:21

 

Perdamonos

Zereno

Promo

Gold F Records

3:18

 

Llamame

Miranda

Promo

Unknown

3:56

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:31

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:03

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:55

 

Yo Quiero Bailar Contigo

Miranda

Promo

Unknown

3:04

 

Maria

Fama

Promo

Freddie

3:00

 

Mi Princesa

Texas Latino

Promo

Monster Studio

3:47

 

Te Lo Pido Por Favor

Grupo Bezzo

Leaving No Doubt

Promo

3:15

 

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:00

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

6:35

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:28

 

Quien Como Tu

Ana Gabriel

Historia De Una Reina

Norte

3:29

 

Simplemente Amigos

Ana Gabriel

Historia De Una Reina

Norte

3:50

 

Ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:25

 

Amada Amante

Brown Express

Rick Fuentes Y Brown Express

Revolution Records

3:48

 

Vienes Y Te Vas

Sylvia MG

Promo

Unknown

3:59

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

11:23

 

La Vida Traisionera

Los Arenales

Ya Llegaron

Promo

3:19

 

Una Ofrenda A Mi Esposa

Street People

Rejuvenation

Promo

3:06

 

Mi Tesoro

Christina Perea & Miguelito Romero

Promo

Triple M Records

3:05

 

No Le Digan

Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

4:03

 

Entre Copa Y Copa

Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

4:06

 

Como La Flor

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

3:09

 

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

3:42

 

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

5:34

 

Cumbias Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

12:18

Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

