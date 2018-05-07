Rock Island Line for May 6th, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, May 6th, 2018 edition of Rock Island Line, with hosts Stephen Grabacki and Marianne Kerr.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Rock Island Line
Little Richard with Fishbone
Folkways A Vision Shared
Columbia
2:34
The Times They Are A-Changin’
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits
Columbia
3:15
When I’m Gone
Phil Ochs
There But for Fortune
Elektra
3:51
If I Had A Hammer
Trini Lopez
Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music Vol 1
Time-Life Music
2:59
Lincoln Park Pirates
Steve Goodman
Somebody Else’s Troubles
Buddha Records
3:36
City of New Orleans
Arlo Guthrie
The Best of Arlo Guthrie
Warner Brothers
4:32
Puff (The Magic Dragon)
Peter, Paul & Mary
Around the Campfire
Warner Brothers
4:18
Walk Right In
The Rooftop Singers
Troubadours of the Folk Era Vol. Three
Rhino
2:36
Winken,Blinken and Nod
The Simon Sisters (Lucy & Carly)
Troubadours of the Folk Era Vol. Two
Rhino
2:06
The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
Gordon Lightfoot
Summertime Dream
Reprise
6:28
Tennessee Stud
Johnny Cash
Cash
American
2:54
Pack Up Your Sorrows
Richard and Mimi Farina
Greatest Folksingers of the ‘Sixties
Vanguard
2:58
Michael
The Highwaymen
Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music Vol. 1
Time-Life Music
2:46
The Marvelous Toy
Tom Paxton
The Very Best of Tom Paxton
Flying Fish
2:16
I’ll Never Find Another You
The Seekers
Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music Vol. 2
Time-Life Music
2:44
Leaving on a Jet Plane
Peter, Paul and Mary
Around the Campfire
Warner Brothers
3:27
Ashokan Farewell
Jay Unger and Molly Mason with Fiddle Fever
Songs of the Civil War
Columbia
4:10