Rock Island Line for May 6th, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, May 6th, 2018 edition of Rock Island Line, with hosts Stephen Grabacki and Marianne Kerr.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Rock Island Line

Little Richard with Fishbone

Folkways A Vision Shared

Columbia

2:34

 

The Times They Are A-Changin’

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits

Columbia

3:15

 

When I’m Gone

Phil Ochs

There But for Fortune

Elektra

3:51

 

If I Had A Hammer

Trini Lopez

Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music Vol 1

Time-Life Music

2:59

 

Lincoln Park Pirates

Steve Goodman

Somebody Else’s Troubles

Buddha Records

3:36

 

City of New Orleans

Arlo Guthrie

The Best of Arlo Guthrie

Warner Brothers

4:32

 

Puff (The Magic Dragon)

Peter, Paul & Mary

Around the Campfire

Warner Brothers

4:18

 

Walk Right In

The Rooftop Singers

Troubadours of the Folk Era Vol. Three

Rhino

2:36

 

Winken,Blinken and Nod

The Simon Sisters (Lucy & Carly)

Troubadours of the Folk Era Vol. Two

Rhino

2:06

 

The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Gordon Lightfoot

Summertime Dream

Reprise

6:28

 

Tennessee Stud

Johnny Cash

Cash

American

2:54

 

Pack Up Your Sorrows

Richard and Mimi Farina

Greatest Folksingers of the ‘Sixties

Vanguard

2:58

 

Michael

The Highwaymen

Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music Vol. 1

Time-Life Music

2:46

 

The Marvelous Toy

Tom Paxton

The Very Best of Tom Paxton

Flying Fish

2:16

 

I’ll Never Find Another You

The Seekers

Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music Vol. 2

Time-Life Music

2:44

 

Leaving on a Jet Plane

Peter, Paul and Mary

Around the Campfire

Warner Brothers

3:27

 

Ashokan Farewell

Jay Unger and Molly Mason with Fiddle Fever

Songs of the Civil War

Columbia

4:10

